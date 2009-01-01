 Vintage 1985 kawi gym bag
  1. Yesterday, 10:50 PM #1
    Vintage 1985 kawi gym bag

    17B51508-1C65-4E6C-B698-21DADB54619C.jpeg
    real nice vintage kawi gym bag , around 1984-1985 , zipper is good and works 35$ shipped , no rips , no tears , no fading
  2. Today, 12:28 AM #2
    Re: Vintage 1985 kawi gym bag

    Ill buy it
