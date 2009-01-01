Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Vintage 1985 kawi gym bag #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,715 Vintage 1985 kawi gym bag 17B51508-1C65-4E6C-B698-21DADB54619C.jpeg

real nice vintage kawi gym bag , around 1984-1985 , zipper is good and works 35$ shipped , no rips , no tears , no fading #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2008 Location the bay Age 26 Posts 192 Re: Vintage 1985 kawi gym bag Ill buy it js 550 with rebuilt engine from a 94 for the haters Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules