Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 Explorer parts/whole boat #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 39 Posts 4,121 1995 Explorer parts/whole boat Engine is bad from water sitting. Inflatables are being checked this weekend. Exterior is a little crunchy but seem to be intact. Hull has been sitting but no major damage. Everything else is intact. Clean title. Will part out or sell whole.IMG_20210531_142932.jpgIMG_20210531_142941.jpg Last edited by kcr357; Today at 11:12 AM . Reason: pics How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





