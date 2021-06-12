Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Punctured PTO boot by accident on 98 GTX any options ? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location Canada Posts 21 Punctured PTO boot by accident on 98 GTX any options ? Hey everyone,



I punctured my pto boot by accident trying to put the clamp back on. I have rebuilt the jet pump and replaced the carrier bearing. And sealed the jetpump with the right stuff really dont want to pull the jetpump back off to replace boot any options ? Is the boot very important? Or can i run it with this small puncture? Or is there a way to seal it? I was thinking of putting some sort of tire glue on it or even a smear of the right stuff on it or a bike tire patch or will that throw drive shaft balance off ?



thank you!









Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Last edited by makaveli07; Yesterday at 10:40 PM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location Canada Posts 21 Re: Punctured PTO boot by accident on 98 GTX any options ? Just used a bit of the right stuff to seal it hopefully it works, if not then let me know of other methods please









