 Punctured PTO boot by accident on 98 GTX any options ?
  Yesterday, 10:31 PM
    makaveli07
    Punctured PTO boot by accident on 98 GTX any options ?

    Hey everyone,

    I punctured my pto boot by accident trying to put the clamp back on. I have rebuilt the jet pump and replaced the carrier bearing. And sealed the jetpump with the right stuff really dont want to pull the jetpump back off to replace boot any options ? Is the boot very important? Or can i run it with this small puncture? Or is there a way to seal it? I was thinking of putting some sort of tire glue on it or even a smear of the right stuff on it or a bike tire patch or will that throw drive shaft balance off ?

    thank you!




  Today, 12:02 AM
    makaveli07
    Re: Punctured PTO boot by accident on 98 GTX any options ?

    Just used a bit of the right stuff to seal it hopefully it works, if not then let me know of other methods please




