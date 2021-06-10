Hey guys Im replacing my fuel lines and pulled off a line that is a different size diameter than the other fuel lines. Im pointing to it with my finger and my thumb in the pic. I did a lot of searching and couldnt figure out what these are for but essentially Im wondering if I can use the same size line here or if I should go back with what was on it? Im sure I can find it, just didnt have it on hand. Thanks guys


