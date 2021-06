Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ADA angled reed spacers (New) 900/1100 #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2004 Location Moline, Illinois Posts 757 ADA angled reed spacers (New) 900/1100 I purchased these to use on my Ultra 150. Not thinking about them being 3 degree angled. They won't work on my ski due to the fact that the reeds are vertical. $120 shipped Attached Images IMG_4202.jpg (179.7 KB, 10 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

