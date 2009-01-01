Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 87 Kawasaki JS300 Low compression and running lean #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location MI Age 25 Posts 20 87 Kawasaki JS300 Low compression and running lean Hello everyone,



Recently bought a JS300, it currently gets hot over time (hour or so of riding) and the compression checks at 120psi.



I pulled the head and took a look at the cylinder walls, they seem to have normal minimal wear, but Im having a hell of a lot of trouble pulling the cylinder off the piston to check the piston/ rings.



Anyway, before I ruin anything trying to get it off: Ive read these engines can run lean due to air leakage in the crank case; is there any kind of additive I could use to try to seal up any micro leaks?



What should I get for a head gasket; can I go with something thinner to increase the compression or is that stupid since I dont know the condition of the piston and rings?



Thanks in advance! .

96 XP- Bringing it back to life.

87 JS300- Just messing around! 96 GSX- Complete 2018 top to bottom rebuild by yours truly. Big thanks to everyone on this forum96 XP- Bringing it back to life.87 JS300- Just messing around! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,712 Re: 87 Kawasaki JS300 Low compression and running lean Buy my engine

Will take off electrical

Sell you long block with a milled head #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location MI Age 25 Posts 20 Re: 87 Kawasaki JS300 Low compression and running lean Bionic, would you be willing to reduce your price on it if I sent you the engine, carb, starter?



To be honest I'm not even sure what this whole ski is worth. Also I don't have any special tools so I'm not sure if I bought your engine I would be able to properly align it and what not as well. .

96 XP- Bringing it back to life.

87 JS300- Just messing around! 96 GSX- Complete 2018 top to bottom rebuild by yours truly. Big thanks to everyone on this forum96 XP- Bringing it back to life.87 JS300- Just messing around! #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,712 Re: 87 Kawasaki JS300 Low compression and running lean As long as starter and stator are good no cut wires , price can be adjusted Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) JMAN1 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules