 87 Kawasaki JS300 Low compression and running lean
  Today, 03:03 PM
    JMAN1
    87 Kawasaki JS300 Low compression and running lean

    Hello everyone,

    Recently bought a JS300, it currently gets hot over time (hour or so of riding) and the compression checks at 120psi.

    I pulled the head and took a look at the cylinder walls, they seem to have normal minimal wear, but Im having a hell of a lot of trouble pulling the cylinder off the piston to check the piston/ rings.

    Anyway, before I ruin anything trying to get it off: Ive read these engines can run lean due to air leakage in the crank case; is there any kind of additive I could use to try to seal up any micro leaks?

    What should I get for a head gasket; can I go with something thinner to increase the compression or is that stupid since I dont know the condition of the piston and rings?

    Thanks in advance!
  Today, 03:32 PM
    Bionic racing
    Re: 87 Kawasaki JS300 Low compression and running lean

    Buy my engine
    Will take off electrical
    Sell you long block with a milled head
  Today, 04:33 PM
    JMAN1
    Re: 87 Kawasaki JS300 Low compression and running lean

    Bionic, would you be willing to reduce your price on it if I sent you the engine, carb, starter?

    To be honest I'm not even sure what this whole ski is worth. Also I don't have any special tools so I'm not sure if I bought your engine I would be able to properly align it and what not as well.
  Today, 06:10 PM
    Bionic racing
    Re: 87 Kawasaki JS300 Low compression and running lean

    As long as starter and stator are good no cut wires , price can be adjusted
