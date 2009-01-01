|
|
-
87 Kawasaki JS300 Low compression and running lean
Hello everyone,
Recently bought a JS300, it currently gets hot over time (hour or so of riding) and the compression checks at 120psi.
I pulled the head and took a look at the cylinder walls, they seem to have normal minimal wear, but Im having a hell of a lot of trouble pulling the cylinder off the piston to check the piston/ rings.
Anyway, before I ruin anything trying to get it off: Ive read these engines can run lean due to air leakage in the crank case; is there any kind of additive I could use to try to seal up any micro leaks?
What should I get for a head gasket; can I go with something thinner to increase the compression or is that stupid since I dont know the condition of the piston and rings?
Thanks in advance!
-
Re: 87 Kawasaki JS300 Low compression and running lean
Buy my engine
Will take off electrical
Sell you long block with a milled head
-
Re: 87 Kawasaki JS300 Low compression and running lean
Bionic, would you be willing to reduce your price on it if I sent you the engine, carb, starter?
To be honest I'm not even sure what this whole ski is worth. Also I don't have any special tools so I'm not sure if I bought your engine I would be able to properly align it and what not as well.
-
Re: 87 Kawasaki JS300 Low compression and running lean
As long as starter and stator are good no cut wires , price can be adjusted
