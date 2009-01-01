Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR 800 rideplates #1 Resident Guru Join Date Nov 2003 Location PA Posts 862 SXR 800 rideplates JetDynamics T prototype

modified by Glenn at JetDynamics. This plate was designed for the SXR 800 hull when using the 1100 engine swap. Also works great with 800 engine also

The plate is 1in longer (16in total length) than original T plate. Concave tunnel was recut to lighten nose of ski.

$250.00



SXR 800 stock D cut rideplate for surf riding.

$100.00



Buyer pays shipping to USA only ..



More photos available by request.



Dano

17 SXR 1500

19 SXR 1500

