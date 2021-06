Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR 800 performance parts #1 Resident Guru Join Date Nov 2003 Location PA Posts 862 SXR 800 performance parts Factory SXR 800 Drypipe, manifold, mounts, hardware and Orings.

$750.00



Mikuni SBN 44mm carbs with adapters.

$290.00



R&D manifold with speed plate and gaskets.

$150.00



SXR 800 stock reed cages with R&D stuffers to match R&D manifold.

$60.00



All parts used in fresh water.



$1250 total



Package deal for all $1000.00



Buyer pays shipping to USA only.



More photos available by request…..

04 SXR 800

17 SXR 1500

19 SXR 1500

17 YZ 250X

17 SXR 1500

19 SXR 1500

