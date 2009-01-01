Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 Polaris SLT780 has fuel and spark but wont fire. H.E.L.P.!!!!!!!!! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2017 Location Mechanicsburg, PA Age 41 Posts 118 Blog Entries 1 96 Polaris SLT780 has fuel and spark but wont fire. H.E.L.P.!!!!!!!!! This ski has defied mechanics. Always fired up and ran perfect. I have fuel (I squirt fuel in cylinders) and have good spark. It wont even try to fire, it just cranks and cranks...

I have verified fuel, good battery, good spark. I also checked the spark at the plugs and it is good.



I am at a loss. Anyone have any ideas?

can I have spark and fuel and it wont start for some easy reason?



