This ski has defied mechanics. Always fired up and ran perfect. I have fuel (I squirt fuel in cylinders) and have good spark. It wont even try to fire, it just cranks and cranks...
I have verified fuel, good battery, good spark. I also checked the spark at the plugs and it is good.

I am at a loss. Anyone have any ideas?
can I have spark and fuel and it wont start for some easy reason?

Thanks for any help guys!!