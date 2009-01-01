|
96 Polaris SLT780 has fuel and spark but wont fire. H.E.L.P.!!!!!!!!!
This ski has defied mechanics. Always fired up and ran perfect. I have fuel (I squirt fuel in cylinders) and have good spark. It wont even try to fire, it just cranks and cranks...
I have verified fuel, good battery, good spark. I also checked the spark at the plugs and it is good.
I am at a loss. Anyone have any ideas?
can I have spark and fuel and it wont start for some easy reason?
Thanks for any help guys!!
