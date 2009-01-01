Hello All Thanks for checking out my writing blog . My name is Hywel Hansen. I have worked since high school in this niche. My interest in writing started at a young age. I wrote short stories as a child and eventually went on to work with my school newspaper. This early tryst into news reporting eventually led me to academic writing. There is plenty of work for skilled writers. I specialize in essays, but have the skills to do all types of academic writing. Contact me for more information about rates and a price quote. Iâm looking forward to helping you. Academic Writer â Hywel â www.ewriterscoach.com Team