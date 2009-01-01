 Novi 48 Carb Rebuild Kit
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 02:26 PM #1
    pthoma1
    pthoma1 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    St. Louis
    Age
    35
    Posts
    10

    Novi 48 Carb Rebuild Kit

    Needing to rebuild my older Novi48 Gen2 (D-booster) anyone know if the MK-BN38/44-SPR is the correct Mikuni kit?
    Last edited by pthoma1; Today at 02:27 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:44 PM #2
    restosud
    restosud is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    2,172

    Re: Novi 48 Carb Rebuild Kit

    yes,correct kit.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 