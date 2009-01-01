|
|
-
Novi 48 Carb Rebuild Kit
Needing to rebuild my older Novi48 Gen2 (D-booster) anyone know if the MK-BN38/44-SPR is the correct Mikuni kit?
Last edited by pthoma1; Today at 02:27 PM.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Novi 48 Carb Rebuild Kit
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules