Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Novi 48 Carb Rebuild Kit #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2009 Location St. Louis Age 35 Posts 10 Novi 48 Carb Rebuild Kit Needing to rebuild my older Novi48 Gen2 (D-booster) anyone know if the MK-BN38/44-SPR is the correct Mikuni kit? Last edited by pthoma1; Today at 02:27 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 2,172 Re: Novi 48 Carb Rebuild Kit yes,correct kit. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules