Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 STX DI 1100 bogs and stutters at 4400 RPM #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2015 Location Niagara Reigon Posts 73 2000 STX DI 1100 bogs and stutters at 4400 RPM Greetings all



Ive had issues with this ski since last year



Stalls at idle, Replaced the following parts



Spark Plugs

Fuel pump

Fuel filter

Throttle position sensor

now the ski will rev on land but stutters a bit when starting to compress throttle to aropund 8k rpm,. wont go over 4400 RPM in water, cant break 25mph at WOT



Any ideas would help Please and thank you

We grow old , because we stop playing

George Bernard Shaw



