 550 / 750 Xi pump question
  Today, 06:37 AM
    mtnjohn
    Sep 2020
    arizona
    37
    1

    550 / 750 Xi pump question

    So I'm building a conversion ski and using a 1993 750 Supersport Xi donor. My question, after searching these forums is this... according to the forums the Supersport XI or SXI wasn't built til 1995, but im not seeing the ZXI model.. I'm trying to find a compatible pump for the RHAAS conversion kit, which says the ZXI pump won't work. But if the ski I have is a 1993 supersport XI and the SXI wasn't manufactured til 1995, are they same or am I just reading too much I to this? Thanks for the help.
    Last edited by mtnjohn; Today at 06:41 AM.
