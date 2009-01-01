I have a 1994 SPI which I just put a new to me 587 into. Old one the fuel injection failed and cooked the motor. Now its premix with seadoo oil and 40:1.

While apart I replaced the grey lines with black and rebuilt carb. It fired right up, no choke necessary. Put in water and it would idle and let me give it about 10%throttle. If I idled long enough I could go WOT for about 2 second and it would cut. Almost like someone pulled the tether, but it was still secure. After 3 times of that I decided to stop to avoid damage and idled back to the launch. It spit and sputtered a bit, and seemed to run better when choked partially. This to me says lean. So I am wondering if something got clogged in the fuel pickup. Mine doesnt read fuel level anymore so I wonder if thats an issue?

Any thoughts greatly appreciated. When it quits it just quits, no spitting or sputtering.

Here are the plugs, but thats after idling back to launch about 4-5 minutes. I am also using BR8 vs the recommended BR7 because no one had those available and I have 8s for my quads.
