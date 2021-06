Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 1996 xp shut off completely #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2002 Location Franksville, Wisconsin Age 59 Posts 436 1996 xp shut off completely This is my buddies ski. It was running fine until it just died. Wont turn over. Not locked up. No click. Battery is fine. We are thinking something with the lanyard d.e.s.s.switch.

Any help would be appreciated. Steve C. #2 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2006 Location Kansas City, Missouri... cuz when the icecaps melt, my house becomes ocean-front property...bytches. Age 41 Posts 1,056 Re: 1996 xp shut off completely Any signs of life? Do the gauges turn on for 33 seconds by pushing the Start button once with the key off?



Sent from my SM-N975U using Tapatalk



-Robert M. Pirsig, Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance



Rides: 2 x 96XP // 99XPL // 02RX Currently rebuilding

Is the small black Ground wire that comes out of the top of the rear black electrical box that connects to the battery's Negative post disconnected, bad crimp, corroded or battery posts dirty or internally failed(load test the battery)?

