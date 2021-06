Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Solas 750 prop ke-sc-b 14/19 #1 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 28 Posts 541 Solas 750 prop ke-sc-b 14/19 20210608_174540.jpg20210608_174550.jpg20210608_174601.jpg20210608_174605.jpg20210608_174613.jpg20210608_174617.jpg20210608_174622.jpg



This is the prop from my ssxi. Ski had a damaged pump. And cracked pump shoe. But was still able to preform well with this prop. Looks like someone filed some dings and dents off the blade. But still preformed very well. Asking $80 shipped Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules