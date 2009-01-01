Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2004 seadoo 3d will not rev out #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location weyburn Age 52 Posts 2 2004 seadoo 3d will not rev out My 2004 seadoo 3d ran great last weekend. Yesterday it would not get up on plane. Motor starts great but will not go past 1/4 throttle rpms it seems. Front plug looks perfect but back plug looks black. Changed to new plugs no change. Compression 150 psi both cylinders. Nothing stuck in intake grate or prop but acts the same as seaweed suck up in intake. I am running premium fuel (98 octane). While plugs were out checked for spark and both plugs spark good. It almost like something is kicking in to stop motor from reving out. Weird front plug looks perfect and rear is black looking but not wet. Thanks for any help. I have only owned 3d for a month but bought it from a guy who only owned it also for a year and ran good for him the couple times he used it. Motor area looks clean like recently rebuilt but other parts of ski look like it been used a lot. Thanks for any help. Motor is 787 rfi. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 2,048 Re: 2004 seadoo 3d will not rev out Id pull carbs and check out internal filters and rest of carb



but no carbs on rfi sooo.... Last edited by Benflynn; Today at 11:46 AM . #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2017 Location weyburn Age 52 Posts 2 Re: 2004 seadoo 3d will not rev out Yep wish that was a option. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules