 2004 seadoo 3d will not rev out
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 11:38 AM #1
    Pedec
    Pedec is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    weyburn
    Age
    52
    Posts
    2

    2004 seadoo 3d will not rev out

    My 2004 seadoo 3d ran great last weekend. Yesterday it would not get up on plane. Motor starts great but will not go past 1/4 throttle rpms it seems. Front plug looks perfect but back plug looks black. Changed to new plugs no change. Compression 150 psi both cylinders. Nothing stuck in intake grate or prop but acts the same as seaweed suck up in intake. I am running premium fuel (98 octane). While plugs were out checked for spark and both plugs spark good. It almost like something is kicking in to stop motor from reving out. Weird front plug looks perfect and rear is black looking but not wet. Thanks for any help. I have only owned 3d for a month but bought it from a guy who only owned it also for a year and ran good for him the couple times he used it. Motor area looks clean like recently rebuilt but other parts of ski look like it been used a lot. Thanks for any help. Motor is 787 rfi.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:46 AM #2
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    2,048

    Re: 2004 seadoo 3d will not rev out

    Id pull carbs and check out internal filters and rest of carb

    but no carbs on rfi sooo....
    Last edited by Benflynn; Today at 11:46 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:53 AM #3
    Pedec
    Pedec is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    weyburn
    Age
    52
    Posts
    2

    Re: 2004 seadoo 3d will not rev out

    Yep wish that was a option.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 