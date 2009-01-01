Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 81 JS440 with 550 motor with stuck impeller where to start? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Florida Age 39 Posts 13 81 JS440 with 550 motor with stuck impeller where to start? I picked up an 81 the other day and trying to figure out what I have and get the impeller freed up.



Im assuming its a 440 hull with a 550 motor? Is the pump a 550 or a 440? Looks like the ebox is a 440?



The impeller seems to be hitting the wear ring. I live on the east coast of florida so Im assuming that theres some corrosion behind the wearing pushing it out?



whats the best course of action on this? And by best course of action I mean the easiest course of action just to get the ski on the water for some weekend fun. It seems to be a nice ski over all so Ill probably put some work in to it over winter but would like to just put around for now.



Thanks in advanced?7A912E1B-4DE3-462C-89DC-ED54B49560A3.jpeg21F8FA85-C46B-4DA5-A52A-DCBAAF3B5C42.jpeg22D3169E-36AF-4131-AC1E-BE77594159DC.jpeg68D5EBB4-B9B4-4954-B14B-71C64D15CA36.jpeg

