I picked up an 81 the other day and trying to figure out what I have and get the impeller freed up.

Im assuming its a 440 hull with a 550 motor? Is the pump a 550 or a 440? Looks like the ebox is a 440?

The impeller seems to be hitting the wear ring. I live on the east coast of florida so Im assuming that theres some corrosion behind the wearing pushing it out?

whats the best course of action on this? And by best course of action I mean the easiest course of action just to get the ski on the water for some weekend fun. It seems to be a nice ski over all so Ill probably put some work in to it over winter but would like to just put around for now.

Thanks in advanced?