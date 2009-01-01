I picked up an 81 the other day and trying to figure out what I have and get the impeller freed up.
Im assuming its a 440 hull with a 550 motor? Is the pump a 550 or a 440? Looks like the ebox is a 440?
The impeller seems to be hitting the wear ring. I live on the east coast of florida so Im assuming that theres some corrosion behind the wearing pushing it out?
whats the best course of action on this? And by best course of action I mean the easiest course of action just to get the ski on the water for some weekend fun. It seems to be a nice ski over all so Ill probably put some work in to it over winter but would like to just put around for now.
Thanks in advanced?7A912E1B-4DE3-462C-89DC-ED54B49560A3.jpeg21F8FA85-C46B-4DA5-A52A-DCBAAF3B5C42.jpeg22D3169E-36AF-4131-AC1E-BE77594159DC.jpeg68D5EBB4-B9B4-4954-B14B-71C64D15CA36.jpeg