5DBD53B8-690D-48E3-98C5-F0AD4FA9F500.jpeg34CB8AF6-9B34-4C32-97F5-D20293937691.jpegE467A0EF-4EEB-4180-B8D3-5C0C2097B1F3.jpeg
Almost complete , not running , comes with another 650 engine , new tires and bearings , project mate , 1000$ , so cal area