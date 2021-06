Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Zxi900/1100 carb question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2012 Location Connecticut Age 28 Posts 117 Zxi900/1100 carb question I have a zxi1100 and I bought a set of carbs off a zxi900 not knowing they weren’t the same. I rebuilt them and I put them on and it idles fine but doesnt move at all once I hit the gas. Someone said if I put the same jets from the 1100 carbs into the 900 it will work is that true? If so what size are the jets that I would need?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2006 Location Reno,NV Age 51 Posts 1,534 Re: Zxi900/1100 carb question different carbs , even if CDK II you are missing the accelerator pump that on 1100's



https://www.manualslib.com/manual/84...i.html?page=19



HURRICANE ECLIPSE TPE 900CC P&P Performance



94 Blaster "KAW 1100cc"



