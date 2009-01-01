|
|
-
2002 GTI Exhaust Pipe Issue
Just finished a complete rebuild on my GTI LE and upon first restart discovered that I had the classic leak on the tuned pipe at the disc location. I came across a tuned pipe from a 2000 GTI that fit perfectly except for the manifold stud requiring the nut. Noted that that the 2002 pipe had an offset that allows for a nut to be easily used on the stud, but the 2000 pipe does not. Is there a thinner nut that was used on the 2000?
