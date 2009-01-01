 Whoa!
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: Whoa!

  1. Yesterday, 08:47 PM #1
    aggrovated
    aggrovated is offline
    Top Dog aggrovated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,742

    Whoa!





    https://www.jauce.com/auction/r492181700?allow=1
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 08:58 PM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    Top Dog JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    1,385

    Re: Whoa!

    Even come with a Tow Loop...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 09:11 PM #3
    Masonboswell
    Masonboswell is offline
    Resident Guru Masonboswell's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Gallatin, TN
    Age
    44
    Posts
    839

    Re: Whoa!

    No X2, no deal.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 09:18 PM #4
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,534

    Re: Whoa!

    Link does nothing for me.......so what's the deal with them? Where can one buy these?
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 09:28 PM #5
    aggrovated
    aggrovated is offline
    Top Dog aggrovated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,742

    Re: Whoa!

    i'm probably gonna buy these...only $100 in auction... they're from a popular japanese confectionary seller in japan (Morinaga Hi-Chew). i'm investigating whether they make x-2's or not also. but difficult to find.

    Whoa! I guess there is candy inside them that can be eaten!!!

    quote: "KAWASAKI (KMJ) × Restaurant MORINAGA
    JETSKI Hi-CHEW 4models

    Dead stock "4 boat set" with new tag of jet ski Hi-Chew model. Two boats will be unopened packages. * Cannot be sold separately *

    This product is an official collaboration product of the old Kawasaki Motors Japan and restaurant Morinaga. It was purchased by myself on the highway SA around 1990 and is not a copy product. Please be assured.

    [Condition]
    There are slight color burns and scratches on the vinyl package, but it is a beautiful product in good condition without scratches or stains.
    * Note: Hi-Chew under the deck mat cannot be eaten because the expiration date has expired.

    [Actual size]
    Overall length: 24 cm / Overall width: 8.2 cm / Overall height: 8 cm
    * Please forgive some errors"

    Last edited by aggrovated; Yesterday at 09:39 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Yesterday, 10:03 PM #6
    CA550sx123
    CA550sx123 is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Location
    Ontario, California
    Age
    34
    Posts
    167

    Re: Whoa!

    holy crap those are badass
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Yesterday, 10:36 PM #7
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,534

    Re: Whoa!

    No doubt, they're so correct looking!
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 