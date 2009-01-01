Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Whoa! #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,742 Whoa!







https://www.jauce.com/auction/r492181700?allow=1

Re: Whoa! Even come with a Tow Loop...

Re: Whoa! No X2, no deal.

Re: Whoa! Link does nothing for me.......so what's the deal with them? Where can one buy these?



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#5 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2008 Location Frozen Tundra, MN Posts 1,742 Re: Whoa! i'm probably gonna buy these...only $100 in auction... they're from a popular japanese confectionary seller in japan (Morinaga Hi-Chew). i'm investigating whether they make x-2's or not also. but difficult to find.



Whoa! I guess there is candy inside them that can be eaten!!!



quote: " KAWASAKI (KMJ) × Restaurant MORINAGA

JETSKI Hi-CHEW 4models



Dead stock "4 boat set" with new tag of jet ski Hi-Chew model. Two boats will be unopened packages. * Cannot be sold separately *



This product is an official collaboration product of the old Kawasaki Motors Japan and restaurant Morinaga. It was purchased by myself on the highway SA around 1990 and is not a copy product. Please be assured.



[Condition]

There are slight color burns and scratches on the vinyl package, but it is a beautiful product in good condition without scratches or stains.

* Note: Hi-Chew under the deck mat cannot be eaten because the expiration date has expired.



[Actual size]

Overall length: 24 cm / Overall width: 8.2 cm / Overall height: 8 cm

* Please forgive some errors "



holy crap those are badass

Re: Whoa! No doubt, they're so correct looking!



