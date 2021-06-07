 dual cooling questions 550sx
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 05:22 PM #1
    second time around
    second time around is offline
    PWCToday Regular second time around's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    michigan
    Posts
    120

    dual cooling questions 550sx

    I have a 93 550sx with a westcoast exhaust manifold and pipe. it is sluggish bottom and top end. Am i getting to much water in the pipe?
    ski has a westcoast intake and a 42 sbn. IMG_20210607_165905 - Copy.jpg
    2 water lines coming in to the bottom of the exhaust manifold. the added out line from the rear of the cylinder head is going out the stock pisser.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:26 PM #2
    second time around
    second time around is offline
    PWCToday Regular second time around's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    michigan
    Posts
    120

    Re: dual cooling questions 550sx

    wow, sorry for the huge pic, a few more details. ski has a stock water box that has been gutted. a skat impeller with a 5 stamped on it (15?)
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 