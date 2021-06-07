Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: dual cooling questions 550sx #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2016 Location michigan Posts 120 dual cooling questions 550sx I have a 93 550sx with a westcoast exhaust manifold and pipe. it is sluggish bottom and top end. Am i getting to much water in the pipe?

ski has a westcoast intake and a 42 sbn. IMG_20210607_165905 - Copy.jpg

2 water lines coming in to the bottom of the exhaust manifold. the added out line from the rear of the cylinder head is going out the stock pisser. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2016 Location michigan Posts 120 Re: dual cooling questions 550sx wow, sorry for the huge pic, a few more details. ski has a stock water box that has been gutted. a skat impeller with a 5 stamped on it (15?)

