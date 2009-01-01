I have a SEADOO GSX 800 that won't start in the water. It starts and has no problem with compression out of water. I can even sometimes get it to start after its been out of the water and run it in the lake but as soon as I stop and try to restart it does the same thing. The starter starts to engage and then lets loose like it thinks it has started. It will turns over a half to one time then the starter makes its whining noise. NEVER doers that out of the water only in the water. Is the starter shot?