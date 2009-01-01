Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: SEADOO 1999 GSX 800 Won't start in the water but starts fine out of water #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2011 Location Minnesota Age 46 Posts 3 SEADOO 1999 GSX 800 Won't start in the water but starts fine out of water I have a SEADOO GSX 800 that won't start in the water. It starts and has no problem with compression out of water. I can even sometimes get it to start after its been out of the water and run it in the lake but as soon as I stop and try to restart it does the same thing. The starter starts to engage and then lets loose like it thinks it has started. It will turns over a half to one time then the starter makes its whining noise. NEVER doers that out of the water only in the water. Is the starter shot? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 5,938 Re: SEADOO 1999 GSX 800 Won't start in the water but starts fine out of water Check all of the Grounds. Make sure they are clean and tight. Since this is an intermittent problem. You’ll need to start with the basics and then further your troubleshooting to find the root cause.



Also, Sea Doo didn’t make a “1999 GSX with an 800 motor”.



What color is your ski? Blue(Indigo) is a 1996 model, red/white is the 1997 model. Both of these skis have the 800cc engine. Grey has the 951cc engine. As well as the purple/red and the red/black color combos.



If you have the HIN attached to the ski. Look at the last two numbers on the right. This tells you the model year of that ski. HIN is located on the right rear corner on the transom. What would Chuck Norris do? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2011 Location Minnesota Age 46 Posts 3 Re: SEADOO 1999 GSX 800 Won't start in the water but starts fine out of water Its for sure a 1999 GSX 800. I have the State reg and DNR reg for it? Its a pearl white and..



It doesn't happen intermittent, but ALL the time when in the water, and never out of the water. Yesterday it started it on the trailer and then my wife back me in and I rode it just fine for over 20 minutes no issues full power no hickups. When I stop and try to restart it just kicks over one or two chugs then the bendix kicks out and it just whines. Out of the water it stays engaged and turns over the motor and it starts just fine but with the added compression of the water on the impellar it wont stay engaged to start. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2003 Location PCB, FL Age 46 Posts 14 Re: SEADOO 1999 GSX 800 Won't start in the water but starts fine out of water The symptoms definitely point to an increased load disengaging the bendix from the flywheel. I am not familiar with the starter/bendix arrangement on an 800 but items to check could be 1) starter alignment - a loose starter could cause enough misalignment to not mesh the teeth of the bendix and flywheel under load. 2)- sticky bendix - bendix could have corrosion so it is barely engaging the fly wheel and slips off flywheel when presented a heaver load; which leads to 3) worn teeth on bendix and/or flywheel. I would presume the latter would present an awful grinding noise when it slips under load though. 02 RXDI Yellow/Black/Silver

