Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: GTI 130 maintenance #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2004 Location San Diego Posts 412 GTI 130 maintenance I have a 2008 Seadoo GTI 130 that I normally keep out at the lake and usually do an oil change and plugs at the beginning of the season. I recently brought it back to the house and figured while it is here I will take care of any delayed maintenance that it needs. The ski runs really good but is there anything that I should do to it while its at home near my work shop. It has 215 hours on it and I've owned it for 10 years.



Does anything need to be lubed?



Also, this year when I did the oil change, I forgot to bring a wrench to remove the filter. I just left it in place and replaced the oil and then ran it this weekend. Im thinking because the filter sits so high up on the engine I could potentially still swap it out even with the new oil in the engine and then just top off any that is lost.





Finally, Id like to buff out the gel coat a little. Anybody have any advice on how this is done? 2008 Seadoo GTI

2006 Honda F12

1994 Yamaha FX-1 (sold)

1978 Ultranautics Wetbike (sold)

1996 SuperJet 760 (sold)

1995 FX-1 (sold)

2000 GP1200R (sold) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules