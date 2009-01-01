I have a 2006 Honda F12 that I normally keep out at the lake and usually do an oil change and plugs at the beginning of the season. I recently brought it back to the house and figured while it is here I will take care of any delayed maintenance that it needs. The ski runs really good but is there anything that I should do to it while its at home near my work shop.
Does anything need to be lubed?
Also, this year when I did the oil change, I forgot to bring a wrench to remove the filter and just could not crank it off by hand. I just left it in place and replaced the oil and then ran it this weekend. Im thinking because the filter sits so high up on the engine I could potentially still swap it out even with the new oil in the engine and then just top off any that is lost.
Finally, Id like to buff out the gel coat a little. Anybody have any advice on how this is done?