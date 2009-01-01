I have a bunch of GP 760 parts, mostly body, seat, pump. I got it with plans of putting the 760 in my 650 SN hull but I thought it would make it too much like my 750 SXI, mostly top end fast boat instead of something that rips your arms off until 20mph.
Anyways, I have most of the body left, hull is gone. Sold the rear seat, the front seat is still good. I have the display, long block, plastic for the body (which is in pretty good shape, not too faded), mid shaft, etc. Pics available on request. Make an offer, obviously I will take some off the typical ebay price because I like this place.
Anyone in Chicago/Madison/Milwaukee area I would love to meet up and deal in cash or maybe some sort of trade. I've been wanting to put together a small hull big engine conversion stand up for a while and I feel like someone into Blasters would like the 760 and get more out of it than me butchering a 701 pipe on a 760 and putting it into a SJ and my life would be easier with a 701 or even a 750 kaw.