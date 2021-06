Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Js550 swap, 750 ebox with 650 motor and electronics #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Norway Age 25 Posts 1 Js550 swap, 750 ebox with 650 motor and electronics Hello!



building a js550 with 650 motor W/650 electronics and will use a 750 ebox

i have some trouble finding out how to connect the two togheter,

anyone done this before and have a wiring diagram I can use?

I got the start/Stop figured out but i am stuck on the wiring for the stator.



its a 95 750 ebox

