 1100 engine and E box for sale
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 10:50 PM #1
    otto
    otto is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    havasu, orange ca
    Posts
    6

    1100 engine and E box for sale

    Low hours 1100 engine and electrical box also a pump available. Removed from a lower hour 1100 stx fresh water ski.

    can get pictures . Interested in trade for either a modified 750 big pin engine or a 800 engine. Building a X2 . Engine located in lake Havasu
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:56 PM #2
    CA550sx123
    CA550sx123 is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Location
    Ontario, California
    Age
    34
    Posts
    166

    Re: 1100 engine and E box for sale

    price?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:41 PM #3
    otto
    otto is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    havasu, orange ca
    Posts
    6

    Re: 1100 engine and E box for sale

    Quote Originally Posted by CA550sx123 View Post
    price?
    1400 outright . Trades considered
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 