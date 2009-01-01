|
I dream skis
Yamaha wave raider 1100 pump stator section 63M-51315-02-00
Hello all,
I am looking for a nice clean undamaged pump stator veins section for a wave raider 1100. I was changing my impellor I have a new impeller housing and when I got it pulled apart I found a big chunk of rock stuck in it with three damaged veins...Its been running pretty well like that so I guess I could slap it back together...but it is apart and I would like to put it back so its right....
Thanks in advance for any feed back.
Erik
