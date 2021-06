Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Brand new Yamaha B Pipe Kit limited #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2021 Location Valley Springs CA Age 33 Posts 41 Brand new Yamaha B Pipe Kit limited Had some unexpected bills come up and sadly need to sell my new Yamaha B pipe kit. $1250 and shipping. Exactly what I paid Itís open box but complete plus a Jet Maniac head pipe bolt kit. PM for more info and pics. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2021 Location Valley Springs CA Age 33 Posts 41 Re: Brand new Yamaha B Pipe Kit limited Pics posted



C579B2DE-81AE-4FA7-999A-BE96AFCFA0E2.jpeg

