I'm new to seadoo water craft. I have a 2004 seadoo Sportster LE Di. Picked this up last fall and took it for a 10 min test drive with the owner. All went well.

I put it in the water a few weeks ago and went for a ride. Did about 10 knots for about 15 min till we got to a spot to open it up. It worked flawless for about 10 more minutes doing various things. Opened it wide open back it down ect. I went to get on it again and at about 5500rpm it felt like a "clutch " slips in a car. I could not get it to get up on plane. Tried to inch the throttle up slow and between 5500 and 6000 rpm the engine would rev up and no more moving" clutch slip feeling.



I did the online research, "sounds like wear ring and or impeller". The impeller did have some dents and wear but the wear ring was fine. At this point I decided to rebuild the unit as I found sea water in the cone assembly. New Impeller, shaft, new pump housing and wear ring. Followed the manufacture specs, Loctite, torque, oils etc. Basically a new pump and parts.



Took in out for a sea trial today... and the exact same thing happen all over again....



Help please...



Tim









