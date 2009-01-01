|
WTB INTAKE GRATE RIDE PLATE FA AND ADAPTERS VENTURE 701 DUAL 38s
As it says,for a venture. I believe the grate from raiders will fit on my 95 venture,flame arrestors and Adapters Ride plate msd or better then stock coil. Possibly impeller only 14/18,14.5-18,14.5-18.5 or similar,Basically a top end pitched impeller 144mm pump.
