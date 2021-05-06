 SX-R 800 dies at wot
  06-05-2021, 04:53 PM #1
    Felix #86
    SX-R 800 dies at wot

    Since last year my sxr 800 dies under wot... from idle to wot ski runs great but after 5 seconds wot the ski dies... left the throttle and hit it again same thing...

    feels like the engine gets no fuel under wot some how

    i cleaned the carburators and put new gaskets in it new spark plugs and new check valve for the gas tank, new fuel lines...but it changed nothing...

    any ideas ?
  06-05-2021, 04:54 PM #2
    ckroeger
    Re: SX-R 800 dies at wot

    Since last year my sxr 800 dies under wot... from idle to wot ski runs great but after 5 seconds wot the ski dies... left the throttle and hit it again same thing...

    feels like the engine gets no fuel under wot some how

    i cleaned the carburators and put new gaskets in it new spark plugs and new check valve for the gas tank, new fuel lines...but it changed nothing...

    any ideas ?
    Maybe a struggling fuel pump


  Yesterday, 12:53 AM #3
    Mentzel
    Re: SX-R 800 dies at wot

    dead piston?
  Yesterday, 02:29 AM #4
    Felix #86
    Re: SX-R 800 dies at wot

    Motor was rebuild 3 years ago pistons look good i took the head of as well....

    struggling fuel pump ? how to detect ? how to check ?
  Today, 04:05 AM #5
    Felix #86
    Re: SX-R 800 dies at wot

    Well i found something... when i did the new fuel lines they are to big even with the zip ties to the Fuel Tap Valve so there loose and in the Fuel System is no Pressure...
    i change now to 1/4" lines and ride again....

    i was reading here that the Fuel System needs to be under pressure right ?
