SX-R 800 dies at wot
Since last year my sxr 800 dies under wot... from idle to wot ski runs great but after 5 seconds wot the ski dies... left the throttle and hit it again same thing...
feels like the engine gets no fuel under wot some how
i cleaned the carburators and put new gaskets in it new spark plugs and new check valve for the gas tank, new fuel lines...but it changed nothing...
any ideas ?
Maybe a struggling fuel pump
Motor was rebuild 3 years ago pistons look good i took the head of as well....
struggling fuel pump ? how to detect ? how to check ?
Well i found something... when i did the new fuel lines they are to big even with the zip ties to the Fuel Tap Valve so there loose and in the Fuel System is no Pressure...
i change now to 1/4" lines and ride again....
i was reading here that the Fuel System needs to be under pressure right ?
