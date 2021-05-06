Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: SX-R 800 dies at wot #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2010 Location i dont know yet Posts 5 SX-R 800 dies at wot Since last year my sxr 800 dies under wot... from idle to wot ski runs great but after 5 seconds wot the ski dies... left the throttle and hit it again same thing...



feels like the engine gets no fuel under wot some how



i cleaned the carburators and put new gaskets in it new spark plugs and new check valve for the gas tank, new fuel lines...but it changed nothing...



Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2005 Location Anchorage, Alaska Posts 435 Re: SX-R 800 dies at wot dead piston? #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2010 Location i dont know yet Posts 5 Re: SX-R 800 dies at wot Motor was rebuild 3 years ago pistons look good i took the head of as well....



struggling fuel pump ? how to detect ? how to check ? #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2010 Location i dont know yet Posts 5 Re: SX-R 800 dies at wot Well i found something... when i did the new fuel lines they are to big even with the zip ties to the Fuel Tap Valve so there loose and in the Fuel System is no Pressure...

i change now to 1/4" lines and ride again....



