 LOOKING for 750 jetmate impeller. 14/19 i have i think is too tall.
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 8 of 8
  1. 06-05-2021, 03:48 PM #1
    jbridg
    jbridg is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    36
    Posts
    231

    LOOKING for 750 jetmate impeller. 14/19 i have i think is too tall.

    Looking for a 650 pump impeller. Thinking around a 10/18 skat. I have a solas 14/19 that i think is a bit too much for a stock 750.

    Let me know what you have.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. 06-05-2021, 05:18 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,704

    Re: LOOKING for 750 jetmate impeller. 14/19 i have i think is too tall.

    Yep
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. 06-05-2021, 05:33 PM #3
    jbridg
    jbridg is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    36
    Posts
    231

    Re: LOOKING for 750 jetmate impeller. 14/19 i have i think is too tall.

    Quote Originally Posted by Bionic racing View Post
    Yep
    You thinking 10/18 would be good or 9/16?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. 06-05-2021, 08:38 PM #4
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,704

    Re: LOOKING for 750 jetmate impeller. 14/19 i have i think is too tall.

    9/16 with correct reduction nozzle will work with stock thrust cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. 06-05-2021, 09:01 PM #5
    jbridg
    jbridg is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    36
    Posts
    231

    Re: LOOKING for 750 jetmate impeller. 14/19 i have i think is too tall.

    I have a 650sx or x2 reduction nozzle with stock cone. I don't have the stock one anymore. I had the x2 one on it trying to setup trim, off reverse handle, but didn't work. So it just free flops instead of trims. You think a fixed nozzle would be better?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. 06-05-2021, 09:37 PM #6
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,704

    Re: LOOKING for 750 jetmate impeller. 14/19 i have i think is too tall.

    You need the jet mate specific one for steering geometry to work , I have the stock sand cast 90 mm one to sell , that they come with
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. 06-05-2021, 11:58 PM #7
    jbridg
    jbridg is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    36
    Posts
    231

    Re: LOOKING for 750 jetmate impeller. 14/19 i have i think is too tall.

    PM me some pics and price
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Yesterday, 11:35 AM #8
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,704

    Re: LOOKING for 750 jetmate impeller. 14/19 i have i think is too tall.

    6E5F99CE-3705-40E7-A7A1-69EC7125BCEC.jpeg9416CA91-F3F2-4172-9B63-F0B702D20EF0.jpeg
    Pics
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 