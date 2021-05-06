|
|
-
LOOKING for 750 jetmate impeller. 14/19 i have i think is too tall.
Looking for a 650 pump impeller. Thinking around a 10/18 skat. I have a solas 14/19 that i think is a bit too much for a stock 750.
Let me know what you have.
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: LOOKING for 750 jetmate impeller. 14/19 i have i think is too tall.
-
Re: LOOKING for 750 jetmate impeller. 14/19 i have i think is too tall.
You thinking 10/18 would be good or 9/16?
Originally Posted by Bionic racing
Yep
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: LOOKING for 750 jetmate impeller. 14/19 i have i think is too tall.
9/16 with correct reduction nozzle will work with stock thrust cone
-
Re: LOOKING for 750 jetmate impeller. 14/19 i have i think is too tall.
I have a 650sx or x2 reduction nozzle with stock cone. I don't have the stock one anymore. I had the x2 one on it trying to setup trim, off reverse handle, but didn't work. So it just free flops instead of trims. You think a fixed nozzle would be better?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: LOOKING for 750 jetmate impeller. 14/19 i have i think is too tall.
You need the jet mate specific one for steering geometry to work , I have the stock sand cast 90 mm one to sell , that they come with
-
Re: LOOKING for 750 jetmate impeller. 14/19 i have i think is too tall.
PM me some pics and price
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: LOOKING for 750 jetmate impeller. 14/19 i have i think is too tall.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules