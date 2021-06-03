|
PWCToday Guru
2012 STX, cracking fuel cell
Opened my wife's ski up and noticed the fuel cell had a crack, hadn't gone all the way through yet as it was still holding pressure. It was deep enough to stick a feeler gauge in about 1/16" or so. I made a valley and used a plastic welder to fill it in, then topped it with epoxy. Think this will be good a week until I can order a new tank?IMG_20210603_204204.jpg
