Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2012 STX, cracking fuel cell #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2009 Location Apple Valley Age 35 Posts 489 2012 STX, cracking fuel cell Opened my wife's ski up and noticed the fuel cell had a crack, hadn't gone all the way through yet as it was still holding pressure. It was deep enough to stick a feeler gauge in about 1/16" or so. I made a valley and used a plastic welder to fill it in, then topped it with epoxy. Think this will be good a week until I can order a new tank?IMG_20210603_204204.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules