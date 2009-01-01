Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Northeast Standups Group Ride CT River #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location New Hampshire Posts 15 Northeast Standups Group Ride CT River My Facebook group is hosting a group ride, here are the details.



Our first group ride will be held on Saturday, June 12th at the Connecticut River Boat Ramp, at Pauchaug Ramp Road in Northfield, MA. We will be trying to meet at 10-11am to start the day off. There are many islands and such to stop at if you need a break along with many other riders if you need assistance. More information to come, if you have any questions comment below.



Facebook Page: Northeast Standups Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules