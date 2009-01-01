Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Well this sucks! #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,523 Well this sucks! Right in the start of the busy season.....I'm 3 weeks behind.....and I just got 1st degree burns on 1/4 of my dominant (right) hand. DAMNIT!! Worst part is I KNOW BETTER!!! I guess Now for a couple weeks I'll have to be extra careful (read slooowww) trying not to bump or infect the skin. Looks like I'm wearing a gauze Michael Jackson glove. Happened at about 3:30 this afternoon, 15" long 2" diameter blue flame quickly right across the hand. 4 hours later my hand still feels like it's on fire! I literally carried by bucket of cool water into MedExpress with me so I could keep my hand in it, LOL! I would suggest to anybody do not do this, sort of painful but really more aggrovating since I'm a fulltime mechanic. Thumb and 3 digits still mostly OK. Probably still be able to glove up and hold tools, squeezing that hand into some of those hard to reach places will be a no-go for a while. BE CAREFUL boys and girls. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



vacation time! spontaneus kind is the best kind! take it easy brother!

Sorry to hear this. Get well soon.

Were you handling a Blow Torch?

Dab rig accidents happen daily.. be careful



Actually, I was about to help a buddy fix a hole in an older Polaris ATV gas tank. I've become pretty proficient in welding polyethylene. Tank was empty and had been rinsed out with degreaser a couple times earlier in the day. Just before holding any flames near it I thought I'd click the BBQ lighter at the cap hole JUST IN CASE any fumes wanted to ignite. Well....they DID......and apparently the 2 supply barbs for 5/16 tubing made the whole thing act like a rocket stove! Quick burst of blue/white flame and my hand was more in front of the hole instead of out to the side where it should have been. Of course, I was expecting a little orangy red roller flame and not the takeoff of the space shuttle! Anyway.....the tank is underwater soaking in Fabuloso right now. Will try this again tomorrow.



