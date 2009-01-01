 Well this sucks!
  Yesterday, 08:34 PM
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,523

    Well this sucks!

    Right in the start of the busy season.....I'm 3 weeks behind.....and I just got 1st degree burns on 1/4 of my dominant (right) hand. DAMNIT!! Worst part is I KNOW BETTER!!! I guess Now for a couple weeks I'll have to be extra careful (read slooowww) trying not to bump or infect the skin. Looks like I'm wearing a gauze Michael Jackson glove. Happened at about 3:30 this afternoon, 15" long 2" diameter blue flame quickly right across the hand. 4 hours later my hand still feels like it's on fire! I literally carried by bucket of cool water into MedExpress with me so I could keep my hand in it, LOL! I would suggest to anybody do not do this, sort of painful but really more aggrovating since I'm a fulltime mechanic. Thumb and 3 digits still mostly OK. Probably still be able to glove up and hold tools, squeezing that hand into some of those hard to reach places will be a no-go for a while. BE CAREFUL boys and girls.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
  Yesterday, 09:27 PM
    aggrovated
    aggrovated is offline
    Top Dog aggrovated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,739

    Re: Well this sucks!

    vacation time! spontaneus kind is the best kind! take it easy brother!
  Yesterday, 10:58 PM
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    Top Dog JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    1,380

    Re: Well this sucks!

    Sorry to hear this. Get well soon.

    Were you handling a Blow Torch?
  Yesterday, 11:10 PM
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    2,045

    Re: Well this sucks!

    Dab rig accidents happen daily.. be careful
  Yesterday, 11:11 PM
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,523

    Re: Well this sucks!

    Actually, I was about to help a buddy fix a hole in an older Polaris ATV gas tank. I've become pretty proficient in welding polyethylene. Tank was empty and had been rinsed out with degreaser a couple times earlier in the day. Just before holding any flames near it I thought I'd click the BBQ lighter at the cap hole JUST IN CASE any fumes wanted to ignite. Well....they DID......and apparently the 2 supply barbs for 5/16 tubing made the whole thing act like a rocket stove! Quick burst of blue/white flame and my hand was more in front of the hole instead of out to the side where it should have been. Of course, I was expecting a little orangy red roller flame and not the takeoff of the space shuttle! Anyway.....the tank is underwater soaking in Fabuloso right now. Will try this again tomorrow.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
