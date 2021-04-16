Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: JS300 Problems in Sweden #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location Sweden Posts 3 JS300 Problems in Sweden Hello

Not sure i have written here before but i am reading most in the vintage ski section.

Have no jetski experience but i have own and driven a Wetbike (wonderful machine that i never had any problems with it)



Now to the JS300 problem... I have renovated most of the ski and the engine have new piston, rings, bore and all bearings (not sure what compression it have but i will measure it soon)

Also have new Igniter coil/cdi and a new "controller" ( what does that component do? The small black one next to the igniter with black/white cable.



The Igniter and the black and red cable coil (exciter?) Is in the right ohm spec.



The charging coil is a bit of 0.1-0.3 off



And the "controller" have same value in both direction (my repair manual say it should have 3000-4000ohm in one direction?



The stoop button/relay test okay



I have blue spark when the plug is outside of the engine but when i put my finger over the sparkplug hole the engine ofcourse turns a bit slower and the spark disappeared (still thinks the engine runs at okay speed, i can upload videos later)



I am running with a fresh car battery and even tried running the starter from a different battery and it does not help so it is not a low voltage/amp problem.



It fired up once and then it sounded really nice and healthy and it reved up good.



The starter is overhauled but it is not a original one...

Some one butched in something else (don't know if it ever have worked with this starter)



IMG_20210602_221151823_MP.jpg



IMG_20210602_201955960_HDR.jpg



IMG_20210422_110216429.jpg



IMG_20210602_140250178.jpg



IMG_20210513_182151786_HDR.jpg



IMG_20210416_133103948_HDR.jpg

2 last pictures is before renovation



So what do you expert think?

(Not much parts or knowledge about these cool vintage stuff here in Sweden...)



Will show more picture of the ski when i got it running

It is repainted in White with Alfa Acid green details 🤤 #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location Sweden Posts 3 Re: JS300 Problems in Sweden Forgot to mention that i have a new NGK 7 plug with 0.75mm gap (0.029")

Gonna try to reduce it to 0.6mm just to see if it makes any difference



Plugwire is also new and i have 6000ohm from plug hat to ground (through the igniter) #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,695 Re: JS300 Problems in Sweden Black / white wire will be stopper relay , activated by stop switch , those 300s , like a 750 , have to crank @ a specific speed for magneto to work and spark , get an oe Mitsuba starter , for correct cranking rpms , not a jimmy rigged chinky chank replacement , it will have to be a known good oe used starter to work correctly #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location Sweden Posts 3 Re: JS300 Problems in Sweden Forgot that the stop relay also had black/white cable...

I didn't mean the stop relay (blue arrow) i meant the red arrow one:

IMG_20210602_201955960_HDR~2.jpg



Guess i need to start looking for a starter then.. if anyone got one and want to send to Sweden send a PM

