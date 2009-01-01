Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: js300 - only has spark at first crank #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2008 Location mpls mn Posts 35 js300 - only has spark at first crank have a 86 js300 that ran last year until the pump went to sht, i replaced it last fall and went to start it this year and it sounds like it wants to fire when you first try then nothing. spark tester bulb shows it has spark for a sec when you first try, then nothing. if you wait a minute and try again, it does it again. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

