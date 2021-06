Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Runnable JS440 top end #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2021 Location Valley Springs CA Age 33 Posts 35 Runnable JS440 top end $90 shipped conus. No gouges in cylinder walls. Had even and excellent compression at tear down.



A26EE601-362C-4709-87EF-776CF6793F87.jpeg7B0236A7-CB76-4FD8-A5D7-33711AE22FC9.jpegFBABB0CD-ED3D-4CA2-AD58-F8D5AF50BFC5.jpegFBABB0CD-ED3D-4CA2-AD58-F8D5AF50BFC5.jpeg Last edited by Deltasjrider; Today at 05:03 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules