 GP1200 R water in motor
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 02:08 PM #1
    danduta
    danduta is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    Vancouver Island
    Posts
    6

    GP1200 R water in motor

    I am trying to start the motor in a ski I picked up which had water in it.
    Got most water out by cranking and put a ton of WD 40 in.
    Got spark. Motor turns nicely.
    I want to try to put a bit of gas in the cylinders to try and start it but unsure how much to use.
    Any advice?
    Thanks much.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:44 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,521

    Re: GP1200 R water in motor

    Half a teaspoon in each cylinder (premixed) then crank it with the throttle about 1/4 open.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 