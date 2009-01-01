Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: GP1200 R water in motor #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2013 Location Vancouver Island Posts 6 GP1200 R water in motor I am trying to start the motor in a ski I picked up which had water in it.

Got most water out by cranking and put a ton of WD 40 in.

Got spark. Motor turns nicely.

I want to try to put a bit of gas in the cylinders to try and start it but unsure how much to use.

Any advice?

Thanks much. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,521 Re: GP1200 R water in motor Half a teaspoon in each cylinder (premixed) then crank it with the throttle about 1/4 open. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

