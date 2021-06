Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB SBN44 & intake for 750 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2008 Location Munster,indiana Age 35 Posts 187 WTB SBN44 & intake for 750 Looking for a mikuni 44 SBN with intake manifold for a 750 sxi.



Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,694 Re: WTB SBN44 & intake for 750 Do you want a ready to run set up , or just a good carb and intake ? #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2014 Location Utah Posts 333 Re: WTB SBN44 & intake for 750 I have a new SBN44 sent you a PM '88 & '89 650sx

'91 X2

'92 750sx

'98 XL 1200 couch

'07 Ultra LX-parting out haha Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) jo5hi3 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules