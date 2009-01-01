|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
RN SuperJet stock Hood / cowling / hooks / bracket
Any interest from anyone on a RN SuperJet hood, cowling, hooks and bracket?
Everything is in perfect working order just upgraded. Hood looks like it has some touch up paint on it but overall in great shape. Pole bracket not pictured but can be included.
Located in Michigan. 49684. Local pick up available or shipping (probably 50-100)
Asking $150.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules