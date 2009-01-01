|
|
-
Water in the hull
I have an 06 F12X turbo. Im getting water in the hull (bilge). Its coming in by the front of the engine, and it can happen with the engine off sitting in the water. Anyone had this happen to them? Any ideas, really scratching my head on this one!! The ski runs perfect otherwise!!
