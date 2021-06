Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Zxi 1100 OEM rideplate #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location Omaha, Ne Age 35 Posts 262 Zxi 1100 OEM rideplate Bought, stripped, powder coated silver last winter to find it didnít fit on my 1996 that was 2 hours away. Pay shipping and itís yours. It is the white extended version. Iíve since sold the 1100 and the plate is hanging on my tool rack.



402 670 4295 for photos. 1986 300- Kerker / SBN / Solas

1989 SX - SP / Coffman / SXR

1991 SX - Coffman / Solas

1994 TS - OP Ride Plate / Solas



