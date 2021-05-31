Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTF am I looking at on this top end? (Pics) #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2004 Location Bayfield, CO Age 41 Posts 710 WTF am I looking at on this top end? (Pics) Project 1995 GTX with 657x. Its never run right, done carb rebuild, fuel lines, rotary valve cover out of spec so new rotary valve and cover.



Originally thought my compression was ok, it read 90 psi both holes on a suspect tester. But I replaced tester, got the same reading, and higher readings on other boats (I am at 8400 feet elevation so everything reads low, stick engines in good condition are about 125 psi).



So, I figure top end is needed. I opened it up to visually inspect the bore and get an idea if we are talking rering, new jugs, or just junk heap.



I don't think anyone has taken the head off since factory. White paint on all bolts that all flaked off when I hit them with the impact.



I found no damage and frankly great looking bores. No evidence of cross hatch. One piston reads 77.94, the other I can't see marks. Are these factory?



The part confusing the hell out of me is there is way too much room around the piston ring. I can see the inside part of the ring hanging out of the piston groove in places, I am surprised it didn't come out when running.



What caused this? Assembly with stock bore parts in an overbore cylinder? Just a lot of operation wearing down the ring? I don't think it is cylinder wear, there is no cylinder ridge. Attached Images 20210531_170913.jpg (5.38 MB, 5 views)

20210531_170913.jpg (5.38 MB, 5 views) 20210531_170819.jpg (4.03 MB, 4 views)

20210531_170819.jpg (4.03 MB, 4 views) 20210531_170814.jpg (4.97 MB, 3 views) Last edited by newsance; Today at 07:55 PM . 1992 750SX with mods

1991 X-2

1996 SS



I have more skis than friends. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules