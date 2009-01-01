|
|
-
Thrust Bearing Orientation Redesigned 293350019
Hey everyone,
I ordered a new OEM thrust bearing as I'm rebuilding my jet pump on my 1998 GTX Ltd. bearing looked a little different from the old one i pulled off, anyway I was able to confirm with the dealer after some research and dealer bringing a couple extra thrust bearing he confirmed that 293350019 has been redesigned and that's why it looks different. Now the question becomes what is the correct orientation of putting this new thrust bearing on as the sides look different (pics attached)
https://ibb.co/mznPk4Q
https://ibb.co/NpVmbn7
https://ibb.co/CQRq5kw
https://ibb.co/28x40Vh
Thank you in advance!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules