Thread: Thrust Bearing Orientation Redesigned 293350019

Hey everyone,



I ordered a new OEM thrust bearing as I'm rebuilding my jet pump on my 1998 GTX Ltd. bearing looked a little different from the old one i pulled off, anyway I was able to confirm with the dealer after some research and dealer bringing a couple extra thrust bearing he confirmed that 293350019 has been redesigned and that's why it looks different. Now the question becomes what is the correct orientation of putting this new thrust bearing on as the sides look different (pics attached)



https://ibb.co/mznPk4Q

https://ibb.co/NpVmbn7

https://ibb.co/CQRq5kw

https://ibb.co/28x40Vh





