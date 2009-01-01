Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Boulder Harbor to South Cove #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 578 Boulder Harbor to South Cove Got launched from Boulder Harbor (Hemenway is still closed) around 7:30am and the lake was glasssssss! This new Waverunner rides like a Cadillac compared to my KAW STX-15.







On my way back past Temple Bar I saw this guy....never see one before....seemed curious and friendly but he was just cruising around...







My fav beach just outside Temple Bar was not highly populated...I was surprised!!







Heading out towards the Narrows...







All the coves in the morning offered great reflections on the water...







The water level at Lake Mead is soooooo low so, I was curious what the dock looked like out at South Cove.







This is the very end of the road at South Cover...great little beach all to myself.







Just across from Temple Bar....

