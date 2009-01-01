Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SurfJet 1984 Fins #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2021 Location London Posts 1 SurfJet 1984 Fins Hi everyone,



I'm a newbie and recently bought a 1984 surfjet which I'm currently restoring. At the moment I am restoring the body and stuck on the fins as both on mine are missing. I was looking online and there are so many varieties and I don't know which one fits the surfjets. Also I need a new propeller and was wondering where I could find one as mine seems like its half melted and completely knackered. All your guys' help would be much appreciated

